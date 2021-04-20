Aarohi Dike Biography, Wiki, Age, Height, Family, Photos & more

Aarohi Dike was born on 16 Might 1998 in Amravati, Maharashtra. Aarohi’s current age is 23 years. She is an Indian actress. She begins her appearing profession within the Marathi movie trade. Her debut movie is Amhala Pan Girlfriend Aahe which is launched in 2018. She has accomplished plenty of Marathi movies. She turns into very well-known after her internet sequence charmsukh kaamwali bai which is launched on the Ullu app in 2019.