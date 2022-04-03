Aaron Finch wants more Pakistani players to play in Big Bash League

australian The team’s white-ball captain Aaron Finch has expressed his desire to see more Pakistani players in the Big Bash League.

This comes after Australia lost the 3-match series 2-1 after suffering a series loss against Pakistan.

Finch himself did not have a great series with the bat but the likes of Travis Head and Ben McDermott capitalized on his opportunities as he scored valuable runs for the team throughout the series.

We want to include Babar Azam in Big Bash League: Aaron Finch

Haris Rauf is already a big part of BBL but Finch wants more Pakistani players to play in BBL. He joked that he offered Babar Azam to play for the Melbourne Renegades, a team led by Finch.