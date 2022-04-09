Aaron Judge adopts free agency process next winter

Yankees All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge told reporters Friday that he has no interest in discussing contract extensions during the season.

Judge, who will become a free agent for the first time in his career next winter, failed to come to a deal with the Yankees during spring training, and is now set to explore his options at the end of the season.

The judge gave the Yankees an Inaugural Day deadline for both sides to reach contract extensions. The Yankees reportedly presented Judge a new contract that would have paid him more than $233 million. After turning down a rumored contract, Judge will head to free agency next winter.

