Aaron Judge doesn’t deserve big contract extension

New York Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge recently turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million ($17 million for this season) extension to his current contract. As it stands now, the three-time All-Star will be a free agent at the end of the 2022 campaign.

The judge recently said that he is comfortable Go to a free agency and listen to offers from all 30 teams, The point is, the New York Yankees were very generous with the proposed expansion… and it doesn’t cost Aaron Judge $30.5 million a year.

Why? Well, let’s go to the numbers. While he played in 27 games in 2016, his rookie season officially ended in 2017. Before that season’s All-Star break, Judge had a very bright image of his future. He won the Home Run Derby and Rookie of the Year award, …