Aaron Judge fails to agree to long-term contract with Yankees, talks pushed to off-season

NEW YORK (AP) — With the New York Yankees on a long-term deal, Aaron Judge has kept his promise to cut talks when the season’s first pitch is thrown.

“I’m just disappointed because I think I’ve been vocal about whether I want to be a Yankee for life,” he said. “I want to bring a championship back in New York. I want to do it here for the fans. They’re family. It’s home to me, and it just can’t be done, it stinks.”

Beginning his final season with the Yankees, Judge scored 2 for 5 with a double as New York sealed a 6-5, 11-innings win over the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

“At the end of the year, I’m a free agent. I can talk to 30 teams and the Yankees will be one of those 30 teams,” Judge said. “So, it’s always good to try…