Aaron Judge turns down 7-year, $213.5M offer from Yankees to test free agent market

New York – Yankees and right fielder Aaron Judge will not complete a contract extension before the first pitch of Opening Day, general manager Brian Cashman said Friday morning at a Yankee Stadium news conference.

“Unfortunately, we will be in a one-year setting,” Cashman said. “We had long talks in the last three weeks, but we failed to reach a one-year deal.

“Obviously, we intend for Aaron Judge to be with the New York Yankees as we move forward. I know his intentions as well.”

Cashman said the Yankees offered a seven-year, $213.5 million contract that would run through 2023-29.

Instead, the judge will get a one-year contract through wage arbitration. At some point during the season an arbiter will decide on his 2022 salary. He…