Aaron Ramsdale admits Arsenal ‘not good enough’ faltering in Brighton defeat

Aaron Ramsdale admits Arsenal were “not good enough” as they slipped to a loss at home to Brighton.
The star of the show for the audience was Enoch Mwepu, who doubled Leandro Trossard’s opener before his fine strike. Martin Odegaard’s late consolation meant Brighton won 2–1.
Arsenal were already reeling from defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday night and with injuries to Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey, their small squad was once again exposed.
Gabriel Martinelli had a goal dismissed for offside, but other than that Arsenal rarely threatened and lost more ground in their hopes of returning to the Champions League…
Read Full News