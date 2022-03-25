Aaron Ramsey admits Wales’ work must still be done as they play Scotland Ukraine waiting game

Aaron Ramsey admitted that Wales still has a lot of work to do to reach the World Cup final.

But the Rangers midfielder says it would mean beating Scotland or Ukraine to book his place in Qatar.

Garteh Bale’s double saw the hosts run out 2-1 over Austria in their play-off semifinal match in Cardiff last night.

It is set up in the same city for Steve Clarke’s side or a final showdown against Ukraine.

The Scots took on Poland last night in a friendly, putting their semi-final on hold due to the situation the Ukrainians were facing.

The game is set for June, but it looks even more doubtful as Wales are forced to play a waiting game.

But will he have to face the country where he plays…