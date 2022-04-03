Aaron Ramsey as Rangers player shows his class despite ratings defeat

Rangers took an early lead through Aaron Ramsey, but Tom Rogick fired back a few minutes later, before Cameron Carter Vickers scored shortly before half-time.

It was a breathless old firm derby and despite pressure from Rangers in the second half, they could not do enough to secure anything except a loss to Joe Hart at Ibrox.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side now find themselves six points behind their Glasgow rivals, with only six games left as they look to retain the Premiership title.

And here’s how Rangers players rated an afternoon to forget…

Alan McGregor : The veteran Rangers keeper made some major interventions to negate Maeda and Abada, but would kick himself after failing to deflect the strike from Hatay before Rojic entered…