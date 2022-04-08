Aaron Ramsey is in the arms of Rangers snub fans and they fear something will happen at Ibrox – Hotline – Sports Hotline

There may not be much talk about it, but Rangers’ 1-0 first leg defeat in Portugal has opened Europa League hopes wide.

Braga frontman Abel Ruiz’s first-half strike is all that separates the sides going into an all-or-nothing return at Ibrox.

But it seems that 90 Minutes in the picturesque setting of Pedreira Stadium was not liked by all and many questions remained unanswered.

Like who can replace the amulet Alfredo Morelos? Why didn’t Aaron Ramsey feature? And should Gio van Bronkhorst stick or twist on Thursday with a Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic three days later?

positive first. Gary Stevenson, Newtonhill, said: “Another great night of European football where Rangers mix it up with the best of Europe. They are…