LATEST

Aaron Ramsey set Rangers vs Celtic challenge as Ally McCoist tries to blank out the ‘unthinkable’

Posted on
Aaron Ramsey set Rangers vs Celtic challenge as Ally McCoist tries to blank out the 'unthinkable'

Ally McCoist insisted it would be “unimaginable” for Rangers to lose next week’s old Firm Crunch.

The Ibrox protagonist believes that the gap at the top will be huge for Gio van Bronckhorst’s side if they fall in a damaging derby defeat.

But McCoist is confident his old club will rise to the occasion and ensure that their title defense is on the wire.

And he believes Aaron Ramsey is the key person to help him do so – if Wales midfielder can prove to van Bronkhorst he is fully fit and ready to throw in the pan.

Celtic lead Rangers going into the encounter by three points, although a much better goal difference means the gap is a bit wider.

And McCoist added: “From a Rangers point of view, the defeat is unimaginable. I think it will…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

653
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
542
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
477
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
452
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
432
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
420
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
409
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
395
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
394
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top