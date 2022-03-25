Aaron Ramsey set Rangers vs Celtic challenge as Ally McCoist tries to blank out the ‘unthinkable’

Ally McCoist insisted it would be “unimaginable” for Rangers to lose next week’s old Firm Crunch.

The Ibrox protagonist believes that the gap at the top will be huge for Gio van Bronckhorst’s side if they fall in a damaging derby defeat.

But McCoist is confident his old club will rise to the occasion and ensure that their title defense is on the wire.

And he believes Aaron Ramsey is the key person to help him do so – if Wales midfielder can prove to van Bronkhorst he is fully fit and ready to throw in the pan.

Celtic lead Rangers going into the encounter by three points, although a much better goal difference means the gap is a bit wider.

And McCoist added: “From a Rangers point of view, the defeat is unimaginable. I think it will…