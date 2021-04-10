LATEST

Aaron Rodgers says this helped him keep Shailene Woodley engagement a secret

Avatar
By
Posted on
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers shocked the NFL and gossip communities two months ago when he casually revealed he was engaged during his MVP Award acceptance speech. Many people did not even know the Green Bay Packers star had been dating anyone after his split with Danica Patrick, so how did he and Shailene Woodley manage to keep their relationship so quiet?

Apparently the pandemic helped.

Rodgers was asked about keeping his engagement under wraps during a recent interview with USA Today’s Gary Levin. He pointed to the fact that he and Woodley did not travel much and were wearings masks whenever they went out in public.

“Well, COVID was a big help with that, because it just wasn’t the same amount of travel. Wearing a mask all the time gives you just a little bit more anonymity,” Rodgers said. “But we spent a lot of time together during the season, and then she was off doing a movie really shortly after we got engaged.”

You can certainly understand why Rodgers wasn’t in a rush to take things public. It’s even more impossible for athletes and celebrities to find privacy once they’re in a relationship, so he likely wanted to enjoy the peace and quiet as long as he could.

Rodgers has typically tried to keep his personal life under wraps, but his own brother even made that difficult at one point.

Gossip sites will be anxious to see when and where Rodgers and Woodley get married, but the quarterback says the two have not set a date. When they do, we’d be surprised if Rodgers volunteered that information.

H/T Egotastic Sports

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
856
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
852
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
819
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
796
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
779
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
756
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
746
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
706
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
664
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
664
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top