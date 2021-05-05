Aate Ki Chakki Charmsukh Web Series Ullu Cast, Release Date, Actress & Watch Online

Aate Ki Chakki Charmsukh Web Series: Aate Ki Chakki is the latest edition from Ullu App in their popular series Charmsukh. Ullu App is known for its bold and erotic content through its App. Aate Ki Chakki web series will feature Jinnie Jazz and Muskan Agarwal in the lead roles. Jinnie Jazz was seen in Charmsukh Jane Anjane Mein. Aate Ki Chakki web series release date is 7th May and it is available to be streaming online by Ullu App & website.

Aate Ki Chakki Charmsukh Web Series Story

The web series plot revolves around a family with two daughters-in-law. An atta mixer machine is brought in as a gift to the house. Things take a turn as the ladies find a new use to the machine. The Father-in-law finds a new user to the machine. Can they go ahead happily with the new life? To know what will happen watch Aate Ki Chakki web series on Ullu App from 7th May.

The trailer of the web series was released the day before yesterday by Ullu App “Dabe hain armaan, adhoori hain raaten, Kisi ke tootenge sapne, toh kisi ki Poori hongi mulakaatein.”

Aate Ki Chakki Charmsukh Web Series Details

Title Aate Ki Chakki – Charmsukh Cast Jinnie Jazz, Muskan Agarwal Genre 18+, Erotic, Romance, Drama Type Web Series Series Charmsukh Directed by yet to be updated Release Date 7th May 2021 Online Video Platform Eye App Language Hindi Country India

Aate Ki Chakki Charmsukh Web Series Trailer

