Aate Ki Chakki Part 2 Episode Ullu App Web Series Actress Jinnei Jazz Wiki Biography Bio







Hello, all the people Jinnei Jazz is all on its way to complete the super hot lineup of her latest show Aate Ki Chakki Part 2. After the immense success of its first instalment, now, Jinnie Jazz along with her sister in law. So, the sequel of the show has been slated for its digital release on 14th May 2021. All the audience are keenly interested in the upcoming show. Again the vital reason for the enormous popularity of the show is both of the lead actresses. Along with Jinnie Jazz, Muskan Agarwal is also reprising her role in Aate Ki Chakki Part 2.

Well, two of the prominent models have collaborated for the first part of Aate Ki Chakki. The show emerged as a great hit because of the sensational performance of both the actress. Now, all the fans are getting eager to again watch the startling performance of both the lead actresses. We all know about the bundles of joy provided by Jinnei in her previous shows. But the collaboration of Muskan is like the cherry on the cake in Aate Ki Chakki.

While moving back to the second instalment of Aate Ki Chakki, the show is coming with huge expectation because of the success of its prequel. The trailer of the following part has recently aired on 11th May, it takes the story of the show further. As we have seen in the previous part both the working ladies of the house are taking advantage of the electric wheat grinder machine. While getting satisfied with the Machine a man caught Jinnie red-handed and get close to her. In the forthcoming part, we will see that a dispute has started between both the woman to grind more wheat as they get more time to use the grinder machine.

But as we all know that there is a major twist in the show, Jinnie and Muskan decide their customer will write the name to which they want to get their grind wheat. But one day when Muskan is taking pleasure from the machine, Jinne comes and offers her physical intimacy. They both got close to each other but their father in law catch them in action.

Well, Jinnie Jazz is living the high life with the remarkable success of her web show Jane Anjane Mein Series. The popularity of the actress is at its peak now. She fetched a colossal fan base among the audience especially among the boys that come up as the vital reason behind her latest show Aate Ki Chakki. So, seize the entertainment the foremost episode on 14 May 2021 only on Ullu. Stay tuned with Social Telecast for more information and all the latest updates on Aate Ki Chakki Part 2.