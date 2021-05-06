Aate Ki Chakki ULLU Web Series Episode Review, Cast Real Name!

Good news for the fans of Charamsukh who are eagerly waiting to watch the next erotic web series of the Ullu app. The popular OTT platform is back with a new web series titled “Aate Ki Chakki” which already created a sensation amongst the spectators and they desperately want to see this series on their phone screens. As the viewers know that Ullu app is popularly known for its sensuous and bold content which means a lot of bold content will be available in this series for the entertainment purpose of its spectators.

Charmsukh – Aate Ki Chakki ULU Web Series Episode

Many of you are searching about the details of the web series so your search is finally over we are present here with all the relevant details of it. In this blog, we will share the star cast, storyline, release date, reviews, and trailer. Begins with the star cast of the web series are as follow:-

Charmsukh – Aate Ki Chakki Cast Name

Jinnie jaaz

Muskan Agrawal

The storyline of Charmsukh – Aate Ki Chakki: –

The story of the series is moving around a family that has two daughters-in-law. Someone gift an Atta mixture to the family. The ladies of the house find a new way to use this machine and even the father-in-law also use the machine in another way. What new way they find and how they use this machine instead of grinding flour is quite interesting to watch but one thing we can promise to our spectators that they will see a lot of bold scenes in this series. To know what exactly is going to happen in the story, just grab the series on the Ullu app.

Trailer And Review of Charmsukh – Aate Ki Chakki: –

The trailer of the series is already released on the Youtube channel on 3rd May 2021 by the official page of the Ullu app. The trailer receives more than 1,030,056 views and 19k likes which clearly shown that the spectators desperately want to see the web series. The idea of the story is completely shown in the trailer and the bold moves of the actress are quite fascinating to watch and all those who love to watch this kind of erotic scene will love the story.

Release Date and Streaming Platform of Charmsukh – Aate Ki Chakki:-

The web series will be available only on the Ullu app and it will be streaming on 7th May 2021 which means the viewers can enjoy the series on that day but those who are using this app for the first time. We want to inform you that this app is paid subscription app which means they need to buy the subscription first and then they can enjoy this series on their phone and PC screens.