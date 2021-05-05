Aate Ki Chakki Ullu Web Series Star Cast Actress Name Wiki Biography Releasing on 7th May







The most awaited Web series of Charamsukh called Aate Ki Chakki is ready to release on ULLU and ready to set the havoc among the viewers of it, who were eagerly waiting for it. So it’s being released by the makers on 7th May 2021 and the series is fully loaded with fantasy scenes, in short, the is has a title of too erotic series ever so check the cast and story plot here. As we know that Charamsukh has already released numerous web series under its name and all parts were super hit and streamed by the viewers again and again.

In the web series, you are going to be witnessed of the overwhelming scenes which are played by the most attractive faces, are Jinnie Jazz and Muskan Agarwal they both are playing the main lead. when it comes to the story of it so both actresses are trying to satisfy themself along with the grinding machine. The trailer of the web series has already liberated by the makers officially in which you can get a glimpse. Which will give you an idea about it, through which your interest will be connected with it and you can stream at the correct time.

When it comes to the characters so one of them is Jinnie Jazz who is quite familiar due to her performance in Charamsukh’s Jane Anjane Mai web series. Because the series was super hit and she got the fame through that and her career got the strat-up. So now the die-hard fans of it expecting the best and as per her performance, she will again astonish the audience through her acting in the Aate Ki Chakki web series. You can watch the series on a well-known OTT platform called MX Player, and it will confer you many languages as well.

Charmsukh: Aate Ki Chakki

Name – Charamsukh Aate Ki Chakki (2021)

Part – 1

Season – 1

Type – Web-Series

Online Video Platform – ULLU

Language – Hindi

Lead Cast – Jinnie Jazz, Muskan Aggerwal

Streaming Date – 07th May 2021

The Ullu platform has released numerous web series like this and exclusive releases such as Lovely Massage Parlour, Laal Lihaaf, Palang Tod Saali Aadhi Gharwali, and Many more. So if you want to watch Charamsukh Aate Ki Chakki so you will have to purchase a subscription, because only then you can get access to watch it and at the same time it will provide you with many erotic web series. Because everyone loves to watch the web series because it takes less time, so watch it at the correct time and for further information stay connected with us