Aate Ki Chakki Web Series Ullu App Full Episode Star Cast Name, Wiki

Aate Ki Chakki is a Hindi-language Indian web series released on May 7, 2021, on the official Ullu app. The makers of the show have released the trailer and give a glimpse of the show. Fans are excited to see another new episode of their favorite web series Charmsukh. The show features Jinnie Jaz in a lead role along with other actors.

Aate Ki Chakki Ullu App Web Series

Title: Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh)

Streaming Platform: Ullu app or website

Releasing Date: 7th May 2021

Language: No.

Cast: Jinnie Jaz

Aate Ki Chakki Web Series Story

The story of the show is revolving around the village story where a father-in-law brought a new flour grinding machine to help his daughter-in-law. But things will change when his daughter-in-law used the machine for some other purpose. It will be exciting to see when father-in-law comes to know about this.

Aate Ki Chakki Ullu Cast

The audience will watch Jinnie Jaz in a pivot role along with other star casts like Muskan Aggarwal. As per the trailer response, it looks like fans are very eager to watch the full episode of Aate Ki Chakki.

Ullu is one of the trending OTT platforms with more than 1 million followers and subscribers across all social media platforms. And Charmsukh is one of the popular web shows of the owl app. You can download the Ullu app from Google Play Store or Apple Store from your respective mobile devices. Also, you can watch out on the official website of the Ullu app. So, what are you waiting for download the app now and enjoy the latest web show.

Also Read: Charmsukh Chawl House Ullu Web Series All Episodes Watch Online, Cast, Actress Name, Wiki & More

Keep updated with Trendy Kendy for more news regarding the latest web series and movie updates. Also, do not forget to comment down below your latest reaction to this series.