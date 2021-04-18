Aaye Ham Barati barat Leke Bhojpuri Movie Star casts, News, Wallpapers, Songs & Videos

Aaye Ham Barati barat Leke(Bhojpuri) is a Drama film directed by Vishal Verma that includes Jaswinder Kaur, Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ within the lead roles and others are Bina Pandey, Santosh Pahalwan, Kiran Yadav, Awdhesh Mishra, Sanjay Mahanand. It’s produced by Pradeep Prabhakar and Sanjay Singh below banner O. C. A. Manufacturing Pvt Ltd . The music of the film consists by Ashok Kumar Deep. It have a narrative from Shahsi Ranjan Dwiwedi. Hope the upcoming film will probably be love by the viewers due to the performances of the lead solid.

You additionally like to know Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ upcoming and new launched Film