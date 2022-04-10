AB Dow ‘will have more surgery in hospital’

10:36 am, April 10, 2022

England women’s wing AB Dow has broken a leg in the Red Roses’ 58-5 win against Wales in Kingsholm.

Dow went down early in the game and was later taken off the field on a stretcher and taken to hospital.

England took 10 tries and extended their unbeaten run at the TikTok Women’s Six Nations, registering a third consecutive bonus-point win to top the table.

A statement from England Rugby said: “Abby Dow had broken a leg in England’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations match…