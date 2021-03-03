ENTERTAINMENT

Abaranathi wiki, biography, age, movies, photos

Aberathy is an independent artist from Chennai. She became famous after a marriage reality showAntje Vetu Mpillai“Which has aired Colors TV. Originally, she is a fashion designer and modeled during her college days. He made his acting debut in the Tamil film “The prison”With GV Prakash directed by Vasant Balan. Abaranathi won the Best Actress Award for her performance Police Station (2021).

Early life and career

Abaranathi was born in 1998 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India. She was a graduate in fashion designing in the same city. She participated in the Tamil Marriage reality show “Enje Vetu Mepillai”, which is based on finding a bride for actor Arya. He saw Arya’s advertisement and applied for Arya to be a bride. Later, the show was ended with the sad news that Arya chose not to participate in the show. She married actress Sayyesha and left the audience in shock.

Name Aburnathi
Real Name Aburnathi
Surname Landing
The business Fashion designer, model, actress
Date of birth Still to be updated
Ages Still to be updated
Zodiac sign Still to be updated
family husband: Still to be updated
The mother: Still to be updated
marital status Single
Cases / Girlfriends No
wife Still to be updated
children
religion Hindu
educational qualification fashion designing
school Still to be updated
College Still to be updated
Hobby music and dance
birth place Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Hometown Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Current City Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
the nationality Indian

Official social profile of abaranathi

facebook.com/iamabarnathi/

instagram.com/abarnathi_6ya/

Abhanathi Movies List

  • The prison (Tamil) – 2020
  • Police Station – 2021

Abarnathy Photos

See latest pictures of actress Abaranathi

