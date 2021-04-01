ABD vs FUJ Fantasy Prediction : Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah Best Fantasy Team for Emirates D10 Tournament | The SportsRush

ABD vs FUJ Fantasy Prediction: Abu Dhabi vs Fujairah – 2 April 2021 (Sharjah). Waseem Muhammad will be the best fantasy captain for this game.

Abu Dhabi will take on Fujairah in the league game of the Emirates D10 Tournament. The D20 tournament was a big success last year.

The Fujairah side has won six of their seven games whereas, Abu Dhabi has lost all of their games in the tournament. This game can be a one-sided affair.

Pitch Report – This is the best track to bat on in the UAE. The boundaries are very small on this ground, and we can expect a high-scoring contest.

Match Details :

Time:- 6.30 PM IS Stadium: Sharjah Cricket Ground, Sharjah.

Probable XI for both sides:-

Abu Dhabi – Mazhar Bashir, Ali Abid, Riyan Mohammad, Osama Hassan, Waqas Gohar, Mohammad Irfan Ayub, Kamran Atta, Fayyaz Ahmed, Aaryan Madani, Yodhin Punja, Adil Raza.

Fujairah – Waseem Muhammad, Usman Khan, Chirag Suri, Yasir Kaleem, Alishan Sharafu, Jiju Janardhanan, Ahmed Raza, Sanchit Sharma, Laqman Hazrat, Zahoor Khan, Muhammad Ayaz.

ABD vs FUJ: Key Players of the Game

Abu Dhabi Top Picks:-

Any individual player has not done anything significant in the tournament so far, so players are picked based on their overall impact.

Fujairah Top-3 Picks:-

Waseem Muhammad: – Muhammad scored 534 runs at an average of 53.40 in the D20 competition, whereas he is a wicket-taker as well. He has scored 199 runs in the D10 League, whereas he has scalped five wickets in bowling.

Usman Khan: – Khan scored 402 runs at an average of 44.66 in the D20 competition, whereas he had a strike-rate of 142.04. He will open the innings in this game, and he has scored two half-centuries in the tournament.

Laqman Hazrat– Hazrat scalped seven wickets in the D20 tournament, whereas he has scalped seven wickets in the ongoing D10 league.

ABD vs FUJ Final Fantasy Team:-

WK: M Kamran.

Batsmen: C Suri, W Muhammad, U Khan.

All-Rounders: J Janardhanan, M Irfan Ayub, W Gohar, A Abid.

Bowlers: L Hazrat, M Ayaz, F Ahmed.

Match Prediction: Fujairah will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Waseem Muhammad and Usman Khan

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Mohammad Irfan Ayub and Chirag Suri

SportsRush Small-League Fantasy Team for the Game

