Prince Abdul Rahman bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was a guest on the closing evening of the tenth season of the Million Poet competition.

“I am very honored to be in my second country, the Emirates”… Speech of His Royal Highness Prince Abdul Rahman bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, guest of the closing evening of the tenth season#The poet of the million #poetry10 #beautiful pic.twitter.com/JZahd0ZMgq

…