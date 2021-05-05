Abhinav Shukla weakened due to Rubina getting corona infected, said this

Rubina Dilaiq, winner of the country’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 14, is infected with Corona and has quarantined in Shimla. Her husband Abhinav Shukla is in Mumbai and is scheduled to visit Cape Town, South Africa on 6 May. Here he will be shooting Khatron player 11. Amidst all this he is a bit upset as his wife is battling Coronavirus.

Yes, I am getting ready for Khatron’s player, he said in his interview. All I want is for Rubina to be completely healthy. I made a flow chart for him. I would also love when she recovers and will be able to go to the show comfortably. Thank you, she has good immunity and she is fighting well. While in Mumbai, I am managing as many things as I am in Shimla. It may be noted that he also recently did a post for Rubina. In which he said how much he is missing Rubina and his life is incomplete without Rubina.

Apart from Abhinav Shukla, Khatron Ke Khiladi will have stars like Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen. Talking about Rubina and Abhinav, the two were spotted together in Bigg Boss 14. Rubina won the show while Abhinav Shukla also played. A long innings. He stayed on the show for a long time. Both Abhinav and Rubina received a lot of support. Rubina and Abhinav talk about their breakdown in the show and then strengthen the relationship.