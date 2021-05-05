ENTERTAINMENT

Abhinav Shukla weakened due to Rubina getting corona infected, said this

Avatar

Rubina Dilaiq, winner of the country’s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 14, is infected with Corona and has quarantined in Shimla. Her husband Abhinav Shukla is in Mumbai and is scheduled to visit Cape Town, South Africa on 6 May. Here he will be shooting Khatron player 11. Amidst all this he is a bit upset as his wife is battling Coronavirus.

Yes, I am getting ready for Khatron’s player, he said in his interview. All I want is for Rubina to be completely healthy. I made a flow chart for him. I would also love when she recovers and will be able to go to the show comfortably. Thank you, she has good immunity and she is fighting well. While in Mumbai, I am managing as many things as I am in Shimla. It may be noted that he also recently did a post for Rubina. In which he said how much he is missing Rubina and his life is incomplete without Rubina.

Apart from Abhinav Shukla, Khatron Ke Khiladi will have stars like Nikki Tamboli, Varun Sood, Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen. Talking about Rubina and Abhinav, the two were spotted together in Bigg Boss 14. Rubina won the show while Abhinav Shukla also played. A long innings. He stayed on the show for a long time. Both Abhinav and Rubina received a lot of support. Rubina and Abhinav talk about their breakdown in the show and then strengthen the relationship.

Related Items:

Most Popular

22
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
7
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Vincenzo Episode 20 Watch Online Streaming On Netflix App Star Cast
6
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
6
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top