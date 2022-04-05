Abhishek Bachchan On Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Grace

Abhishek Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Netflix movie Dasvico-starring Nimrat Kaur and Yami Gautam Dhar. During one of the promotional interviews for the film, Abhishek spoke about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s admirable qualities as a public figure.



Abhishek Bachchan on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dignity and grace

Source: Instagram/bachchan

Being a Bollywood celebrity in India has its consequences, especially when it comes to media scrutiny. At such times, celebrities can lose their calm in a public setting. However, Abhishek said that he admires Aishwarya’s ability to maintain her composure during such difficult times.

Speaking about it in an interview with Bollywood Hungamaas reported by the Hindustan TimesAbhishek…