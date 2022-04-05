Abhishek Bachchan praises Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and how she tackles difficult times

As Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan look forward to celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary later in the month, Abhishek only has wonderful things to say about his wife.

They have a beautiful daughter named Aaradhyaand Abhishek truly appreciates how well Aishwarya manages the good and bad times. Speaking to a leading daily, he revealed, “She has been somebody that I have always noticed has managed to traverse some of the most difficult times of her life with utmost dignity and grace. I really admire that about her. Actors are emotional people, we’re very very hyper-sensitive. and there are times when we might just want to lash out and we kind of explode, you can only take so much. I’ve never seen her do that.”

He goes on to praise her…