Abhishek Bachchan was asked by the user – Why watch ‘The Big Bull’? Actor gave a funny answer – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan looks very calm and gentle. But his intelligent answers often win fans’ hearts. Once again something similar happened with Junior Bachchan. On social media, users ask so many questions and answers on every issue that sometimes the situation becomes uncomfortable, it is also difficult to answer. Social media users are also asking different questions about Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film ‘The Big Bull’. To such a question, Abhishek responded in such a way that users stopped talking.

A Twitter user asked Abhishek Bachchan, “I have seen the 1992 scam, so just give me one reason to watch ‘The Bigg Boss’.” To this question, Junior Bachchan replied that ‘Because I am in it’. Users praised the actor and said, “I will see ‘The Big Bull’ for Abhishek’s reply, so one user wrote – ‘Super Response’.”

Explain that this film is being compared to the trailer of ‘The Big Bull’. In fact, in ‘Am Scam 1992’ on the subject, actor Prateik Gandhi played the best role of Harshad Mehta and is ruling the hearts of fans. With the release of the trailer, there was a flurry of tweets comparing Abhishek Bachchan and Prateek Gandhi on social media. However, viewers will soon get answers to all the questions.

Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘The Big Bull’ is set to release on Disney Hotstar on 8 April. In this film, the story of Harshad Mehta is introduced in a new style. The film was earlier scheduled for release in 2020, but the film’s release was postponed due to the corona epidemic. The film is produced by Ajay Devgan and Anand Pandit and directed by Kuki Gulati.