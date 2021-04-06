LATEST

Abhishek Bachchan was asked by the user – Why watch ‘The Big Bull’? Actor gave a funny answer – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Avatar
By
Posted on
Abhishek Bachchan will be seen opposite Ajay Devgan in The Big Bull First Poster- Abhishek bachchan's next film The Big Bull shooting start - Hindi Filmibeat

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan looks very calm and gentle. But his intelligent answers often win fans’ hearts. Once again something similar happened with Junior Bachchan. On social media, users ask so many questions and answers on every issue that sometimes the situation becomes uncomfortable, it is also difficult to answer. Social media users are also asking different questions about Abhishek Bachchan’s upcoming film ‘The Big Bull’. To such a question, Abhishek responded in such a way that users stopped talking.

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen opposite Ajay Devgan in The Big Bull First Poster- Abhishek bachchan's next film The Big Bull shooting start - Hindi Filmibeat

A Twitter user asked Abhishek Bachchan, “I have seen the 1992 scam, so just give me one reason to watch ‘The Bigg Boss’.” To this question, Junior Bachchan replied that ‘Because I am in it’. Users praised the actor and said, “I will see ‘The Big Bull’ for Abhishek’s reply, so one user wrote – ‘Super Response’.”


Explain that this film is being compared to the trailer of ‘The Big Bull’. In fact, in ‘Am Scam 1992’ on the subject, actor Prateik Gandhi played the best role of Harshad Mehta and is ruling the hearts of fans. With the release of the trailer, there was a flurry of tweets comparing Abhishek Bachchan and Prateek Gandhi on social media. However, viewers will soon get answers to all the questions.

Abhishek Bachchan’s film ‘The Big Bull’ is set to release on Disney Hotstar on 8 April. In this film, the story of Harshad Mehta is introduced in a new style. The film was earlier scheduled for release in 2020, but the film’s release was postponed due to the corona epidemic. The film is produced by Ajay Devgan and Anand Pandit and directed by Kuki Gulati.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
712
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
709
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
709
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
709
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
698
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
688
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
662
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
594
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
567
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
565
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top