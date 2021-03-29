Abhishek Soni Bags Star Plus Upcoming Show!! – AuditionForm

Abhishek Soni has bagged the upcoming show of Star Plus. The show is going to be a production of Qissago Telefilms.

The actor will be in an important role in the show. His character is going to be a prominent one in the show. The details about his role in the show are yet to be out. Abhishek is popular for his role in the show Patiala Babes.

He is also a part of the show Savadhaan India. Abhishek is also a part of an advertisement for Indus Tea. Apart from this Abhishek has also worked in Punjabi Cinema.

Qissago Telefilms is soon coming up with a new show on Indian television. The show is going to be a telecast of Star Plus. The upcoming show is bought on television by Zama Habib.

Zama Habib has given us many hits and popular stories to date. A few to name popular shows by Zama Habib are Anupama of Star Plus, Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke, Saas Bina Sasural, Jeevan Saathi, and many more.

Star Plus Upcoming To Be Name as Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana !!

The upcoming show is completely star-studded with the exclusive star cast. The star cast of the show includes Anita Kanwal, Ishaan Dhawan, Sudhir Pandey.

The other star cast of the show includes Ankit Narang, Shweta Gautam, Swati Shah, Adarsh ​​Gautam, Kiran Karmarkar.

The upcoming show on Star Plus is tentatively named Zindagi Mere Ghar Ana. However, the finalization of the title of the show is yet to happen.

Star Plus has given us many hits and popular shows to date. A few to name popular shows of Star Plus are Anupama, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and many more.

