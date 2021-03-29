ENTERTAINMENT

Abhishek Soni Bags Star Plus Upcoming Show!! – AuditionForm

Avatar
By
Posted on
Abhishek Soni Bags Star Plus Upcoming Show!! – AuditionForm

Abhishek Soni has bagged the upcoming show of Star Plus. The show is going to be a production of Qissago Telefilms.

The actor will be in an important role in the show. His character is going to be a prominent one in the show. The details about his role in the show are yet to be out. Abhishek is popular for his role in the show Patiala Babes.

He is also a part of the show Savadhaan India. Abhishek is also a part of an advertisement for Indus Tea. Apart from this Abhishek has also worked in Punjabi Cinema.

Qissago Telefilms is soon coming up with a new show on Indian television. The show is going to be a telecast of Star Plus. The upcoming show is bought on television by Zama Habib.

Zama Habib has given us many hits and popular stories to date. A few to name popular shows by Zama Habib are Anupama of Star Plus, Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke, Saas Bina Sasural, Jeevan Saathi, and many more.

Star Plus Upcoming To Be Name as Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana !!

The upcoming show is completely star-studded with the exclusive star cast. The star cast of the show includes Anita Kanwal, Ishaan Dhawan, Sudhir Pandey.

The other star cast of the show includes Ankit Narang, Shweta Gautam, Swati Shah, Adarsh ​​Gautam, Kiran Karmarkar.

The upcoming show on Star Plus is tentatively named Zindagi Mere Ghar Ana. However, the finalization of the title of the show is yet to happen.

We will soon be updating you with the title of the show here on this page.

Star Plus has given us many hits and popular shows to date. A few to name popular shows of Star Plus are Anupama, Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and many more.

For more recent updates about the Indian entertainment industry and audition details stay tuned with us..!!

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
359
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
332
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
321
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
320
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
317
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
296
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
286
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
273
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
268
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
193
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x