About Pete Davidson, Gunna & Simon Rex Rap Short Ace Movies

Pete Davidson returns saturday night live After taking a break to film a new movie this weekend, and he’s back with a rap song about short-ass movies. With musical guest Gunna, Simon Rex revived his Dirty Nasty persona, and cast member Chris Redd rejoiced at watching the short 90-minute film. thumbnails of miniatures are entertainment like king lion And Austin Powersand jokes about famous long movies like amadeus, once Upon a Time in AmericaAnd Heat, Davidson goes to see the new 3 Hours Batman And pisses off his pants. Rex plays the role of Ernest P. Worrell. There’s Even a Joke About the Judd Apatow Flick Starring Davidson king of staten island, which clocks in at 2hr17m. see below.

