Above the Curve shows classic potential in Leopardstown

Joseph O’Brien’s hands-on shape seems to have a pretty good potential over the curveJoe was cut 16–1 to Kazoo Oaks after an easy win at Irish Stallion Farms EBF Phillies Maiden in Leopardstown.

Available 40-1 to Epsom with Betfair before the race, American Pharoah’s daughter cruised outside under Shane Cross before quickly putting the race to bed.

Her dam is an unmarried half-sister to Giant’s Causeway and, as evidenced by the idea of ​​the 6-5 favorite sprint two-and-three-quarter-length, it seems she has a lot of family potential.

“We think about him a lot. He did really well last year and obviously he has an amazing pedigree,” O’Brien said.

“We couldn’t have asked for more, we’ll see where we go now…