Above the Masks: Why Almoa Drafthos Cinema Still Needs Masks – TMT Daily

Cinephiles can be quite agile about their theater-going experience. Many theater chains do not give them the sound quality they are looking for or the seats are uncomfortable. However, ask either of them about the luxury movie theater series Alamo Drafthouse, and they will praise it.

From 1997 to now, with seats, award-winning food and beverage, and perfect picture quality, the Almo Draftshouse cinema chain has been happy and catering to its audience. It has thirty-one locations spread across the United States, of which twenty-one are. Located in Texas, its home base.

With the COVID-19 epidemic, Alamo Drafthouse, like many other American companies, is struggling to survive. However, the theater series made it clear on Tuesday that despite its financial woes, it would still make safety a top priority among the new Texas regulations. Here’s why Alamo Drafthouse is implementing its mask policy.

Texas mandate

On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he is Uplift your kingdom The Mask mandate, even health officials warned against the Lux safety decision. He indicated that from 10 March any type of business would be allowed to operate at one hundred percent. Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves made the same decision earlier that day for his state.

“Many Texans have been cut off from employment opportunities. Many small business owners have struggled to pay their bills. It must end. Now is the time to open Texas 100%, ”said Abbott.

Despite his claims, Governor Abbott encouraged the Texans to proceed with caution. “Removing the mandate of the state does not take the personal responsibility and care of your family members, friends and others in your family.” He then clarified his position that “there is no need to tell people and businesses how the state is supposed to function.”

pic.twitter.com/6aCag2qoSE – Alamo Drafthouse (@alamodrafthouse) 3 March 2021

Alamo reaction

Texas-based Alamo Drafthouse addresses Governor Abbott’s decision Open state back With a statement on his official Twitter account. The luxury cinema chain said without mentioning the decision by name, “The compulsory facade policy of the Alamo Draftshows is in force, as well as our 6 ‘. [feet] Social distance protocol, and All Since last year, we have replaced other security measures across the country. “

The company’s statement continued, citing the Center for Disease Control Guidelines and their decision to uphold their masked policy due to medical science. ” In college Following the guidance of the CDC and medical experts, not the politician. Right now, we hope that is the beginning of the end of COVID, the health of our teams and our guests is the priority of this company. “

Financial problems

Like most movie theaters post-COVID, the Alamo Drafthouse has suffered financially. During the past year, the huge film premieres and releases were pushed back. Wonder Woman 1984 And the new James Bond film No time to die Rescheduled multiple times. With not going to the movies and Low ticket sales, Theater chains such as Cineworld, Regal Cinema and AMC Theaters have all closed or filed for bankruptcy.

Some movie theater groups, including Almoa Drafshouse, resorted to showing their films through drive-in or online pay-per-view sites, competing with streaming services and video-on-demand options. When the chain is Showing movies, theaters are not functioning at full capacity and are separating unrelated parties from one seat, leaving them less packed or half full.

On Wednesday, Alamo Drafshouse joined several other theater chains and filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. However, it does not appear that the Alamo will close the locations. The filing is part of a previous investor agreement, and operations will continue as usual.

According to Diversity, “The Chapter 11 process will give it the capital it needs to operate as it emerges from a public health crisis that closed many of its locations for months.”

–

How do you think Texas mask restrictions have been lifted? What is your favorite Alamo drafthouse memory? Let us know in the comments below.