Abramovich lost his sight for several hours, the latest detail of his poison

Zapping Hour Mondial Excluded: Ronaldo, Ben Arfa, Lassana Diarra… Hannibal Mazbury’s Dream XI!

This is a case that actually dates back to the beginning of the month but has come to the fore in the recent hours. Roman Abramovich, on March 3, while participating in talks for peace between Russia and Ukraine, was the victim of an attempted poisoning. The news, announced yesterday afternoon by the Wall Street Journal, has been confirmed by multiple sources.

The Guardian has gathered details specifically on the poisoning that struck Abramovich, but also two other members of the Ukrainian delegation. According to a source in the English newspaper, the Russian oligarch “goed blind for several hours” and had to be treated in a hotel in Turkey.

privileged mere warning thesis

However, despite this actual poison, the thesis of caution is favored by a variety of people…