Abramovich reappears after alleged poisoning

Roman Abramovich It was news around the world in recent hours, when The Wall Street Journal reported that the Russian tycoon, former boss Chelsea, He suffered symptoms of poisoning after attending a meeting in Kyiv since MarchWhere a Russian and a Ukrainian delegation are negotiating for a peaceful solution to the war.

See also

As described by the medium, Abramovich’s eyes began to turn red, and the skin on his face and hands began to break and peel continuously and painfully. Furthermore, he said the attack may have come from pro-conflict zones, demanding a boycott of the talks. Fortunately, like the other influencers, the businessman developed favorably. To…