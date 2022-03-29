Abramovich remains in peace talks despite suspected poisoning

Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich is still in Istanbul to attend peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. This is clear from the video images. However, on Monday it was reported that he was showing signs of poisoning after the first consultation.

Roman Abramovich, best known as the owner of London football club Chelsea, has acted on several occasions in recent weeks as a mediator during peace talks between delegations from Ukraine and Russia. The Russian oligarch is nonetheless a close confidant of President Putin, but he clearly does not support his war.

On Monday, it was announced that Abramovich and two Ukrainian negotiators showed signs of poisoning after the March 3 peace talks. For a few hours he could not see anything and later his eyes became red, his eyes watered and his hands and face started peeling. One…