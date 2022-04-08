Absence of VAR also hinders PSV after Feyenoord: 0-0 at Leicester

PSV started without Joel Dromel in goal. Schmidt fell victim for the second time this season after a poor turn to the troubled goalkeeper. Last weekend, Dromel was blamed for two goals against FC Twente (3-3). Yvonne Mowogo replaced him under the bar at Leicester.

Possibility

PSV should have turned 0-1 after two minutes. Joy Weerman finds Mario Gotze with a brilliant pass in the English penalty area. The German was completely free, but he did not look closely and decided to shoot blind. Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel got another hand against it and the huge opportunity for the Eindhoven team was gone.