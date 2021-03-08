Absolute Bing Entertainment has acquired the story rights from Delhi Cop Seema Dhaka to create a web series.

Seema Dhaka is the first police officer in Delhi to be given an out-of-turn promotion to find 76 missing children within three months.

A web series will be created to showcase Seema Dhama, the inspiring story of a female police officer. She is the first police officer in Delhi to receive her PhD to find 76 missing children in a short span of three months. The rights were acquired by Absolute Bing Entertainment, with plans to produce content-driven web series and films.

Loading...

Absolute Binge Entertainment is a subsidiary of the Absolute India newspaper group. Absolute India is one of the leading daily entertainment newspapers with presence in Mumbai, Delhi and Bhopal. The company is owned by Mr. Yogendra Chaturvedi.

Loading...

About getting the rights to the story of Seema Dhaka, Mr. Yogendra Chaturvedi says: “With Absolute Binge Entertainment, we want to bring real-life stories to people in the form of films or web series. We believe in making great films, supported by real-life stories. When we came to know about Ms. Seema Dhaka’s story, we immediately contacted her for her rights to the life story. She became happy with us after many constructive discussions. This is a story that needs to be told. Soon we will announce our female protagonist who will play the role of Ms. Seema Dhaka. “

Loading...

When asked about the series, Seema Dhaka said: “When ABE approached me to acquire the rights to create a web series based on my life, I was surprised. More than I do, the public wants the public to see the struggles of these 76 children and their families. So I decided to give the rights. I would be happy if any actors like Taapsee Pannu or Vidya Balan play my character in the web series. “