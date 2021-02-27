Abuse Sampath Trailer Review

Rajendra Prasad and Shrivishnu Coming up with an upcoming movie Abusive property, Which has already generated much buzz in the film industry. Today the makers of Galli Sampat unveiled the trailer of the film, which has come in the eyes of many people.

The 2-minute and 17-second long trailer of Gali Sampat reveals the story of a man with the title, essayed by Rajendra Prasad, who has speech impairment. Rajendra Prasad is seen as someone who cannot pronounce any sound other than ‘father’. His son, played by Shri Vishnu, wants to become an actor. The story of this upcoming film Gali Sampat is written by Sahu Garpati, Harish Peddi and S. Krishna. Sai Sriram is handling cinematography and has Achu’s music. Sathya and Tanikela Bharani are playing supporting roles in the film Galli Sampat, which is presented by Anil Ravipudi of F2: Fun and Frustration and Pata fame.

The Rajendra Prasad and Sri Vishnu starrer film Gali Sampat is directed by Aneesh Krishna and produced by S. Krishna.

Recently Anil Ravipudi interacted with the media and revealed the story of the abused Sampath and said, “When I heard the story, I was disgusted by it. In this film, Rajendra Prasad ‘meets with an accident and he is his Lose voice. “