ENTERTAINMENT

Abuse Sampath Trailer Review

Posted on
Abuse Sampath Trailer Review
Abuse Sampath Trailer Review

Rajendra Prasad and Shrivishnu Coming up with an upcoming movie Abusive property, Which has already generated much buzz in the film industry. Today the makers of Galli Sampat unveiled the trailer of the film, which has come in the eyes of many people.

The 2-minute and 17-second long trailer of Gali Sampat reveals the story of a man with the title, essayed by Rajendra Prasad, who has speech impairment. Rajendra Prasad is seen as someone who cannot pronounce any sound other than ‘father’. His son, played by Shri Vishnu, wants to become an actor. The story of this upcoming film Gali Sampat is written by Sahu Garpati, Harish Peddi and S. Krishna. Sai Sriram is handling cinematography and has Achu’s music. Sathya and Tanikela Bharani are playing supporting roles in the film Galli Sampat, which is presented by Anil Ravipudi of F2: Fun and Frustration and Pata fame.

The Rajendra Prasad and Sri Vishnu starrer film Gali Sampat is directed by Aneesh Krishna and produced by S. Krishna.

Recently Anil Ravipudi interacted with the media and revealed the story of the abused Sampath and said, “When I heard the story, I was disgusted by it. In this film, Rajendra Prasad ‘meets with an accident and he is his Lose voice. “

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
2.2K
ENTERTAINMENT

Bombat Telugu Movie Review – A Silly Excuse of a Film
1.6K
ENTERTAINMENT

Super Over Aha Video: A Tragedy With Film Director Praveen Verma – Binged
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
936
ENTERTAINMENT

Horimiya Chapter 123: Release Date Roses and Spoilers – Anime News and Facts
912
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
838
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
732
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });