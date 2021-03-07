Abused Sampath – Efforts different from Anil

The film Gali Sampat starring Sri Vishnu – Rajendra Prasad has generated a lot of curiosity. The film was considered an out-and-out entertainer with a comedian, as it had two actors with lead roles.

Apart from writer-director Anil Ravipudi, the film has not made any difference to expectations, other than presenting the film, overseeing the direction and providing the screenplay. Anil is known for being a commercial entertainer with loads of comedy.

But the trailer of Gali Sampat has an equal dose of comedy and drama. Anil Ravipudi himself said that the film is about the fit of a domineering person and the film is about his existence. We have seen many survival thrillers in other languages, but this is the first time we are seeing it in Telugu cinema.

As Anil Ravipudi is involved in this project, we can expect some commercial elements that were missing in other films based on similar themes. As Anil knows the pulse of the Telugu audience well, we can expect the abuses to be an entertaining thriller along with Sampat Masti.

