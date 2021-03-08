ENTERTAINMENT

Abused Sampath Passed Hurdle! – TheMiracleTech

Galli Sampath has crossed the censor barrier. The film has been approved by the Regional Censor Board with a Clean U certificate. The film, starring Sri Vishnu and Rajendra Prasad’s son and father in the lead roles, is said to be a unique story.

This is the first film to see Rajendra Prasad in the role of a person who cannot speak. It is said to have been dealt in a witty yet emotional way. Anil Ravipudi, who directs and provides screenplays, has also presented the film.

Directed by debutant director Krishna Krishna, the film is an entertaining thriller with fun as well as emotions. Produced by Sahu Garpati under Shine Screen and S. Krishna, Gali Sampat is making a screen hit on the eve of Maha Shivaratri on March 11. Premiere on March 10, is a foreign release by Pride Cinema.

