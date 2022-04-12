abvp: JNU students’ clash: FIRs filed against JNUSU & ABVP | India News

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has registered two FIRs related to the student clashes in JNU on Sunday. Complaints had separately been filed first by members of JNU Students’ Union and some left organisations against the RSS-affiliated ABVP and then by the latter against the former.

Manoj C, DCP (Southwest), said a case was registered under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

In its complaint against ABVP, the group – comprising JNUSU, Students’ Federation of India, All India Students’ Association and Democratic Students’ Federation – claimed…