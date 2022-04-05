AC Milan and Salemakers banned in Bologna

The Lombards failed to score all three points, despite shooting 33-8 in the game.

Big disappointment for the Serie A leaders after the 31st day of the championship. Unable to finish the job after dominating the game, Milani was hanged at home by Bologna.

Despite Ibrahimovic or Rebic’s rise to the game, AC Milan never managed to undermine their opponent, with only 33 shots on target for seven wickets. Lack of efficiency causing them to lose two points.

A result that should make Napoli smile as Milan have only a small lead from the top of their leading position in the standings. Bologna is ranked 12th.

In the second match of the day, a goal from Simeon saw Verona win against Genoa. A result that brings them to 9th place in the standings.