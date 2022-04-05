AC Milan break teeth on Bologna defense but remain leaders

This split still allows Milanese to take the lead but the fight for the title promises to be intense between AC Milan (67 points), Naples (66) and Inter (63), with one game less. Arthur Thiet played full game for the spectators as Alexis Selemaker didn’t come off the visited bench. In the first half, AC Milan were unable to find fault in the Bologna defence, despite 17 shots, including 3 on target. Olivier Giroud in particular inherited a big chance, but his header from close range allowed Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Skorpski to shine (45th + 1).

The pattern did not change after returning from the locker room. Not solid enough, the Milanese team thought they opened the scoring in stoppage time but Ante Rebic’s header, on an outgoing corner from Theo Hernandez, once again found Skorpsky (90th + 5).

Rossoneri, who remained on three 1-0 successes in the league, makes a bad deal as Naples…