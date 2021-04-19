LATEST

AC Milan chief Ricky Massara confident of new deals for trio

AC Milan chief Ricky Massara confident of new deals for trio

AC Milan chief Ricky Massara says that AC Milan are assured of securing new offers for Gianluigi Donnarumma, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Hakan Calhanoglu.

AC Milan chief director Ricky Massara has claimed that the membership are assured of securing new offers for Gianluigi Donnarumma, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Stefano Pioli‘s aspect at present sit second in Serie A, 9 factors behind rivals Inter Milan with seven video games to play and have the chance to safe their highest-placed end since 2012.

Ibrahimovic, Donnarumma and Calhanoglu’s contracts are all as a result of expire this summer season however the membership want to renew the three contracts earlier than then.

Chatting with DAZN, Massara stated: “We’re assured that we are able to signal a cope with Ibrahimovic imminently. There isn’t any information but on the others, however we really feel assured there too, as a result of the membership has performed its half and proposed some large figures, so we belief that they are going to be accepted.”

AC Milan are among the many golf equipment who’ve agreed to the European Tremendous League proposal, doubtlessly including problems to the renewing of gamers’ contracts with uncertainty over what the way forward for soccer will appear like.

The trio have all appeared greater than 100 instances for AC Milan of their respective careers, with Donnarumma making 244 appearances for the membership.

