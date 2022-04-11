AC Milan draw again with stalemate against Torino, hand Inter advantage in Serie A title race

AC Milan dropped precious points for the second time in a week after a goalless draw in Torino on Sunday night.

Milan were far from their fluid side and struggled to make up against a resolute Torino backline.

Torino came close to securing a breakthrough through Mergim Vojvoda, but the Kosovan international was brilliantly denied by Mike Megan.

Transfer City lead Real have no chance in Haaland, United race – Paper Round yesterday 05:19

Sandro Tonali missed two second half chances for the visitors but in the end the leaders failed to make any chance of taking three points.

The result puts Milan on top of Serie A by one point but opens the door for Inter and Napoli who are two points behind Stefano Pioli’s men.

Talking point – what…