AC Milan’s fourth kit adds to Serie A’s weird wardrobe of 2021-22 jerseys

Like Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid before them, AC Milan is the latest major European football club to partner with a fashion brand to produce a new, limited edition kit.

Milan has collaborated with Italian techno streetwear designers NemeN to create a new collection that includes both jackets and tracksuits as well as the Serie A club’s fourth optional jersey for the 2021-22 season.

As well as boasting a radical take on the club’s iconic red-and-black stripes, the AC Milan x NemeN Authentic jersey is made using a stretchy “ultrawave” material that, the manufacturer Puma claims, makes it Manufactures the “lightest performance jersey” ever made. created.

“Being presented with the opportunity to design this particular collaborative fourth kit, and together with a premium capsule, was a dream…