Academic and activist Dr Kat Pause has passed away

Feminist, activist and academic Dr. Kat Pause has passed away.



Photo: supply

Massey University lecturer specializing in fat studies and body stigma.

She recently came out in open about health discrimination based on body size during the pandemic.

Close friend MP Dr Deborah Russell said she was told by Dr Pause’s family that she had died in her sleep.

Dr Pause was “a kind and loving and very generous-hearted”, he said.

“She had a great smile and was so generous with her time, and just thoughtfulness for people. She sent people the most beautiful gifts… She loved my daughters too much and she used to show up at school shows.” used to come to see my girls on stage.”

Through their friendship, Russell learned “there is a social stigma towards obese people …