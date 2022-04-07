Academy will soon decide how to handle consequences of Will Smith’s slap

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences was already moving at a brisk pace when they scheduled an Oscars postmortem meeting for April 18 ahead of their usual schedule. But seems to be recognizing even more urgency in dealing with sanctions Will Smith After their violent Oscar night outburst, they have already extended the meeting to April 8, according to a letter it has received. Diversity,

According to the letter signed by the Academy president, the meeting is apparently “to address potential sanctions in response to Will Smith’s actions during the Oscars broadcast on March 27.” David Rubin. “Following Mr Smith’s resignation from his Academy membership on Friday, 1 April, there is no longer any possibility of suspension or expulsion, and as prescribed by law…