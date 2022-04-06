Accident on the E42: the death of the driver of a van in Heppignies

Five vehicles are involved in the collision on the E42 in Heppignies.

TookThe federal police confirmed information received from several media that the driver of a van died early Tuesday afternoon after an accident on the E42 in Heppiniz towards Mons. Five vehicles are involved in the collision that occurred near a recession zone. A specialist should descend on the scene. A diversion has been established via R3.

The Federal Police was informed about the accident on the E42 near Hepignies (Hainaut province) this Tuesday at 1:12 pm. Five vehicles including three trucks were involved in a line collision at a height.