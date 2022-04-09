According to a survey, Alberto Fernandez and Cristina Fernandez hold close to 70% negative image

Alberto Fernandez, Christina Kirchner and Javier Milic

In the middle of the interior of the Front of All, the President Alberto Fernandez and his vice Christina Kirchner they go to 70% negative image according to him National Tachyon Monitor, On the contrary liberal Xavier Miley You Patricia Bullrich Topping the list of politicians with positive numbers. In addition, it turns out that rising inflation rates food among Argentines is one of the concerns that has risen the most.

The survey was conducted in a semi-structured online questionnaire with a national scope. In addition, it was intended for people over the age of 18 who had access to the Internet and social networks between March 21 and March 28, 2022.

In the measurement of politicians, the survey gave Milli as the benchmark…