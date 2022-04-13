According to Daily Mail, PSG will be interested in Romelu Lukaku

Is there a solution in the works of Romelu Lukaku? There are reports in England that PSG, one of the few teams that can buy him, are interested in signing him.

According to The Daily Mail, talks are also going on between Lukaku’s team and the club management of the top club in Paris. They will almost certainly see Kylian Mbappe leaving for Real Madrid this summer and will certainly need a replacement.

Lukaku is in Chelsea’s sucking alley. Thomas Tuchel doesn’t see him as a first striker and that doesn’t seem to change anytime soon. Now he is also injured on the Achilles tendon. Given the World Cup in Qatar this summer the solution will not bode well for them.