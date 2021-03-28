LATEST

According to Ramayana, husband and wife should never commit these mistakes or else everything will be ruined gradually – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Ramayana is the saga of King Rama of Raghuvansh. It is a part of Smriti, a unique Sanskrit epic written by Adi poet Valmiki. It describes many things that you can succeed in life.

In this, some such things have also been told that by adopting, husband and wife can live a happy life and there will be no problem in their life after this.

The first thing is moderation
Abstinence means that there should be restraint on mental stimuli that arise from time to time, such as sex, anger, ego, greed or attachment etc.

Satisfaction
The husband and wife should remain satisfied in the comfort facilities which are being provided with each other. Both of them become partners in each other’s happiness and sorrow, both of them are fully satisfied with each other. Rama Sita had similar understanding with each other.

children
Children also have a very important place in marital life, children have an important role in making the relationship between husband and wife strong and melodious. Love Kush also played an important role in ending the dispute between Sita and Ram.

Sensitivity
As husband and wife, one should understand and respect each other’s feelings.

Resolution
As husband and wife, to fulfill your religion well, you should fulfill your duty with determination.

Dedication
In the married life, if the husband and wife are not fully devoted to each other, then there will be minor disputes in their life, so there should be complete dedication and sacrifice between the husband and wife. Compromise is the most important to keep married life sweet.

